Kabul, Moscow Move To Jack Up Trade Cooperation

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Kabul and Moscow have signed five memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on cooperation in transportation, trade, gas exploration and other areas, officials say.

Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and his Russian counterpart Alexey Overchuk inked the MoUs on the sidelines of the 16th Kazan Forum in Tatarstan on Friday.

IEA deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat says the agreements cover areas of transport and transit and expansion of trade relations between the chambers of commerce of both countries.

He wrote on X the two sides agreed on cooperation in the exploration, extraction and refining of oil and gas in Afghanistan and the establishment of an industrial-logistical complex.

After the forum, Overchuk told journalists the topic of rare earth metals also came up for discussion at meetings between Russia and Afghanistan.

Russia, having studied the territory of Afghanistan, had the requisite competency to conduct geological exploration, TASS quoted the deputy premier as saying.

“Afghanistan is interested in bringing its agricultural products, dried fruits and nuts to the Russian market,” the official added.

He promised:“We will help Afghan businesses study our requirements so that they can freely enter our large market. Afghanistan is very interested in it.”

Trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $323 million at the end of last year, Overchuk said, believing there was a significant growth potential.

He opined Russia could exports items and industrial products to Afghanistan. The two nations can jointly develop production facilities within Afghanistan and constructing energy infrastructure there.

