Sharei To Attend St Petersburg Legal Forum
KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Justice Minister Maulvi Abdul Hakim Sharei on Saturday left for Russia to participate in the 13th St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.
In a statement, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said justice ministers, judicial and legal experts from various countries attend the forum.
During the forum, Maulvi Sharei would speak about the nature of laws, the need for reforms in international statutes, ensuring justice and the Islamic Emirate's position on international relations.
According to the statement, the event will take place in St. Petersburg, Russia, from May 19 to 21.
