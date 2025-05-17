Refugee Township School In Logar Gets Building

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has constructed a new school building in Pul-i-Alam, the capital of central Logar province.

Shahpur Arab, spokesman for the Department of Education, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the building was constructed in the refugee township of Pul-i-Alam city for a school named Salahuddin Ayoubi.

The project was funded and implemented by UNHCR.

He said the modern, fully equipped facility includes 16 classrooms, five administrative offices, a conference hall, a computer lab, a science laboratory, as well as organized systems for solar power and water supply.

The compound also features a water well, designated handwashing stations, concrete trash bins, a boundary wall, sports fields, green and recreational spaces, concrete and metal water reservoirs, walkways, a ten-unit modern toilet block, a septic tank, and other essential facilities.

According to Arab, Salahuddin Ayoubi Primary School was established two years ago by the Logar Department of Education. Currently, about 700 students are enrolled at the school.

He added that the department, in coordination with the Ministry of Education and with support from several international organizations, plans to renovate approximately 25 school buildings across the province this year.

Abdul Aziz, a resident of the refugee township, expressed his happiness over the construction of the new building, saying it has provided a much-needed educational facility for local children.

He noted that, before the new building was constructed, students had been studying in open areas under harsh conditions.

According to education officials, out of 283 public schools in Logar province, 70 still lack proper buildings, and around 100 are in need of major renovation.

hz/sa