Kidnapped Parwan Girl Found In Panjsher

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PARAKH (Pajhwok): A 13-year-old girl who had been abducted from central Parwan province has been found in central Panjshir province nearly a year and a half later. A man and his wife have been arrested in connection with the abduction.

Haqmal Saad, spokesman for the Panjshir police, said the girl was kidnapped from Parwan by a resident of Anaba district in Panjshir, with the assistance of his wife. She was being kept in a residence near the Emergency Hospital in the center of Anaba district.

Without providing details, he confirmed that the girl had been recovered.

According to Saad, the main suspect was arrested in the 15th police district of Kabul province, while his wife-who played an active role in planning and carrying out the abduction-was arrested in Anaba district.

He added that both suspects will be handed over to judicial authorities following preliminary investigations, and the abducted girl will be returned to her legal guardians.

hz/sa