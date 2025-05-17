Berlin Barracks / Multiple Offenders

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 2A34003182

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 05/17/2025 at 04:44 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault / Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Jesse Holloway

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault / Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Jackson Byrd

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At approximately 04:44 AM on May 17, 2025, Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a family fight in the town of Williamstown, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers spoke with all parties involved and conducted an on-scene investigation. As a result of the investigation, Jesse Holloway (40) was found to have committed the offenses of Simple Assault and Unlawful Mischief. Holloway was issued a criminal citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on July 9, 2025, at 8:30 AM.

Further investigation revealed that Jackson Byrd (18) committed the offenses of Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Mischief. Byrd was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division, on June 4, 2025, at 8:30 AM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/09/2025 at 0830 hours / 06/04/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Holloway (Not Available) / Byrd (Available)

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

