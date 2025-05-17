Investigation Continues Into Harford Co. Crash Involving A Trooper And Two K-9S

May 17, 2025

(HAVRE DE GRACE, MD) – Maryland State Police continue the investigation into a two-vehicle crash that occurred yesterday involving a trooper and his two K-9s in Harford County.

The two K-9's involved are identified as K-9 Topi, a Belgian Malinois and K9 Margo, a Bloodhound. Both K-9's were transported by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to a veterinary clinic in Annapolis. K-9 Topi is currently receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained in the crash. K-9 Margo has been released and is currently at home recovering.

The Maryland State Trooper involved is a 14-year veteran of the Department. He is assigned to the Bel Air Barrack as a K-9 handler with the Special Operations Division. After accompanying his K-9s to the veterinary clinic, he was transported by ground to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore and later released.

The driver of a 2005 Isuzu Ascender involved in the crash is identified as Heather Smith, 43, of Linthicum. She was transported by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

At approximately 3:20 p.m. yesterday, the trooper was traveling in his marked patrol vehicle with his two K-9s on westbound Route 155 in the area of North Earlton Road in Havre de Grace. The driver of a 2005 Isuzu Ascender, later identified as Smith, was traveling eastbound on Route 155.

The preliminary investigation indicates Smith crossed into the westbound lanes of traffic and struck the trooper's patrol vehicle, causing his patrol vehicle to overturn. The trooper was able to crawl out of the vehicle. The K-9s, trapped inside, were extricated by Harford County Fire and EMS personnel on the scene.

Investigators believe impairment was a contributing circumstance in the crash. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Office of the State's Attorney in Harford County.

