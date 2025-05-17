Rajasthan: IAF Helps Repair C-17 Globemaster Stuck In Jaipur

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 17 (IANS) A US Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft, which had been grounded at Jaipur Airport for the past two weeks due to a technical fault in its landing gear, was finally repaired on Saturday with the assistance of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The aircraft had arrived in Jaipur following the visit of US Vice President J.D. Vance, tasked with transporting his security equipment and vehicles back to the US. However, just before takeoff, the Globemaster developed a malfunction in its wheel system, forcing it to remain parked at the airport.

The Indian Air Force in an X post said, "An IAF maintenance team worked alongside USAF personnel to address a technical snag on USAF- C-17 aircraft at Jaipur. Critical equipment was rapidly mobilised, reflecting high coordination under logistics cooperation frameworks. They hashtagged words like #Teamwork #Readiness #IAF #JointOps."

The X post tagged the Defence Ministry of India, and US Air Force, the Indian Navy, and the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence as well.

For nearly two weeks, the US Air Force's technical crew attempted to resolve the issue but failed to get the aircraft flight-ready.

Eventually, the Indian Air Force dispatched a technical support team to assist their American counterparts. The IAF team successfully helped restore the aircraft to operational condition.

The grounded C-17 Globemaster drew attention on social media amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, with images of the massive military cargo plane going viral and sparking speculation.

With the technical issues now resolved, the aircraft is expected to depart from Jaipur for the US within the next 24 hours.