Shashi Tharoor Row: BJP Leader Pradeep Bhandari Slams Rahul Gandhi
The BJP National Spokesperson took to social media to target Gandhi, hinting that the LoP dislikes patriotic leaders.
“Why does Rahul Gandhi hate every individual who speaks for India, even in his own party?” asked Bhandari in a post on social media platform X.
The BJP leader also hit out at Ramesh for questioning Tharoor's inclusion in the anti-terror mission.
“So Jairam Ramesh opposes his own Congressmen Shashi Tharoor for being chosen to lead one of the Parliamentary delegation!” said Bhandari.
Earlier in the day, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya also criticised Gandhi and accused him of being 'insecure' and 'jealous' for not naming 'eloquent' Tharoor for the multi-party MP delegations.
In a post on social media platform X, Malviya wrote:“No one can deny Tharoor's eloquence, his long experience as a United Nations official, and his deep insights on matters of foreign policy.”
Slamming Gandhi, he said,“So why has the Congress party - and Rahul Gandhi in particular - chosen not to nominate him for the multi-party delegations being sent abroad to explain India's position on key issues? Is it insecurity? Jealousy? Or simply intolerance of anyone who outshines the high command?”
He also questioned the Congress party's selection of MPs to represent India on diplomatic missions overseas, on issues concerning terrorism emanating from Pakistan.
He singled out two names from the list released by the Congress -- Rajya Sabha MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain and Lok Sabha Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi -- questioning their suitability for such assignments.
“The Congress party's choices to represent India at diplomatic meetings are not just intriguing -- they are deeply questionable,” Malviya said in a post on X.
