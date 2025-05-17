Employment Lawyers, At Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Walgreen Co., For Alleged Failure To Provide Meal Breaks

Walgreen Co. allegedly failed to provide employees with legally required meal and rest breaks throughout their shifts. Missing the meal and rest breaks not only violated California Labor Code, but also allegedly resulted in employees missing their meal premium payments.

YOLO, Calif., May 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sacramento employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Walgreen Co. violated the California Labor Code. The Walgreen Co. class action lawsuit, Case No. CV2025-1007, is currently pending in the Yolo County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here .

According to the lawsuit filed, Walgreen Co. allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages , (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods, (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse for required expenses, (f) failed to pay sick wages, and (g) failed to provide wages when due, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections 201-203, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

Additionally, Walgreen Co. allegedly failed to provide employees with legally required meal and rest breaks . Specifically, employees were allegedly required from time to time to work in excess of four (4) hours without being provided ten (10) minute rest periods. The applicable California Wage Order requires employers to provide employees with off-duty rest periods, which the California Supreme Court defined as time during which an employee is relieved from all work related duties and free from employer control.

