LG Sinha Hikes Ex-Gratia Relief For Violence Victims In J&K, Announces Up To 500% Increase

The enhanced relief is in addition to the Central Government's existing scheme that provides ₹5 lakh for death or permanent disability caused by terrorist violence.

As per the revised SRE guidelines:



Civilians: Ex-gratia for death has been raised from ₹1 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh, while for permanent disability, it has doubled from ₹75,000 to ₹1.5 lakh.

Ex-servicemen (Police): Death compensation has been increased from ₹2 lakh to ₹4 lakh, and for permanent disability, from ₹75,000 to ₹1.5 lakh.

Magistrates on Duty: Ex-gratia in case of death has been raised from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh. For permanent disability, the amount is now ₹1.5 lakh.

Village Defence Guards (VDGs): Compensation for death has jumped from ₹1 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh, while permanent disability compensation has been set at ₹1.5 lakh. Government Employees on Duty: The most dramatic hike comes here, with death compensation increasing by 500%, from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh. For permanent disability, relief has been raised from ₹75,000 to ₹1.5 lakh.

Paying tribute to those who have laid down their lives in the service of the nation, LG Sinha said,“India has been subjected to cross-border terrorism for decades, but Operation Sindoor has drawn a new red line-shifting from deterrence to direct action.”

He warned that Pakistan would face“a very heavy price” for any future misadventures, while reaffirming the administration's commitment to ensuring a life of dignity for the next of kin of martyred civilians and personnel.

“Our focus remains firm on both internal security and the well-being of those defending it,” he added.

