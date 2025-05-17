AAF Showcases Classic Cars As Part Of 'Evolution Of Speed'

MENAFN - AzerNews) A unique event for car enthusiasts took place in Baku on May 17, as part of the "Evolution of Speed" project, organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) with support from Nazar Holding and the Baku City Executive Authority,reports.

The event began on Aziz Aliyev Street and extended to the area in front of the iconic Gosha Gala Gates, transforming the heart of the city into a celebration of automotive history.

The exhibition featured classic cars manufactured before 1985, offering visitors a nostalgic journey into the past. Enthusiasts and passersby alike had the opportunity to get up close with vintage vehicles from different countries and decades, reliving the spirit of a bygone era.

The open-air exhibition ran from the morning until 7:00 p.m., drawing crowds of retro car lovers and curious onlookers throughout the day.

In addition to the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation's own classic car collection, the event also featured privately owned vehicles registered in advance, allowing owners to showcase their prized automobiles to the public.

This event officially kicks off AAF's classic car event season, with the next major highlight scheduled for the end of August-a classic car rally through the streets of Baku.

The "Evolution of Speed" continues on May 18 with a display of high-performance and supercars, completing the two-day journey from vintage classics to modern speed machines.