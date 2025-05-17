“1000 For 1000” Prisoner Exchange May Take Place Next Week Top Spy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A large-scale exchange of prisoners in the“1000-for-1000” format may take place next week.

This was announced by the Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov in a commentary to TSN , Ukrinform reports.

“I hope it will happen next week, according to the lists, you understand - there will be an exchange , let's say, whoever we can take, we will take. And we will give them back in the same way,” Budanov said.

As Ukrinform reported, the day before, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, commenting on the results of talks with the Russian delegation in Istanbul, said that the exchange of prisoners in the“1000 for 1000” format could take place in the near future

DIU preparing lists for“1000 for 1000” prisoner

Deputy Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi noted that the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has already started working on the lists of people who will be returned to their homeland in the course of the 1000-for-1000 exchange.

Photo: DIU