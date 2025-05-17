Zelensky Awards Scientists With State Honors On Professional Holiday

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On the occasion of Science Day, President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded state awards to researchers.

The corresponding decree No. 307/2025 was published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

The document states that the awards are intended for a significant personal contribution to the development of national science, strengthening the scientific and technical potential of Ukraine under martial law, many years of conscientious work and high professionalism.

The President has awarded the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, V degree, to Vasyl Nor, Professor of the Department of Ivan Franko National University of Lviv.

The Order of Merit II class, the President awarded design engineer Anton Anpilogov, Deputy Director of the Institute of Information Registration Problems of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Oleksandr Dodonov and Head of the Department of the Research and Production Enterprise“Hartron-Arcos LTD” of the Joint Stock Company“Hartron” Serhiy Oliynyk.

Also, 22 researchers were awarded the Order of Merit III degree.

The Head of State awarded the Order of Princess Olha, II degree, to Liudmyla Derzhypolska, Senior Researcher at the Institute of Physics of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, Olena Lavreniuk, Professor of the Department of Lviv State University of Life Safety, and Larysa Yakubova, Head of the Department of the Institute of History of Ukraine of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

The Order of Danylo Halytskyi was awarded to Sergeant Pavlo Bykov, Senior Technician of the Rationalization and Invention Department of the Main Center of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Sergeant Pavlo Bykov, Sergeant-Instructors of the Department of the Main Center of the SBGSU Oleksandr Hreben and Yevhen Mark, as well as engineer, mechanic, soldier of the National Guard of Ukraine Anton Zhurba, Head of the Department - Chief Researcher of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi National Academy of the SBGSU Colonel Dmytro Kuprienko and engineer, Lieutenant of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Sinichenko.

In addition, the President awarded the medal“For Labor and Victory” to Oleksandr Kachur, associate professor of the department of Lviv Polytechnic National University, designer, Vadym Lanchynskyi, design engineer, and Iryna Tsypnyatova, methodologist of the department of Mykhailo Drahomanov Ukrainian State University.

The Head of State awarded the honorary title“Honored Inventor of Ukraine” to Volodymyr Musiyko, Head of the Department of the National Transport University, and Yevhen Kharchenko, Head of the Department of the State Enterprise“Yuzhnoye Design Bureau” named after M.K. Yangel”.

The President also awarded 19 scientists with the honorary title of Honored Worker of Science and Technology of Ukraine, five with the honorary title of Honored Worker of Industry of Ukraine, and seven with the honorary title of Honored Worker of Education of Ukraine.

As reported, Science Day in Ukraine is celebrated annually on the third Saturday of May in accordance with a presidential decree of February 14, 1997.

Photo: OP