Putin Uses Istanbul Meeting To Fake Peace Process, Delay New Sanctions FM Sybiha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The world cannot allow Russia to use the meeting in Istanbul as an excuse to continue its aggression.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on social network X , Ukrinform reports.

“The outcomes of this week's intensive diplomacy can be viewed from three perspectives: Ukrainian, Russian, and global. From the Ukrainian perspective, we reaffirmed our commitment to peace and agreed on the return of 1000 of our people. From the Russian perspective, Putin used Istanbul meeting for domestic propaganda purposes and to imitate peace process, buy time, postpone sanctions deadlines. He tries to appear constructive while refusing to end the war. From the global perspective, there is only one real indicator of Russia's willingness to end the war: Putin agreeing to unconditional, full, and durable ceasefire. The world cannot allow the meeting in Istanbul to be used by Russia as an excuse to continue aggression,” he wrote.

Sybiha called for an increase in sanctions pressure on Russia.

“More measures can be implemented, in addition to the 17th EU package, which we welcome. Oil price cap, embargo on Russian energy in Europe , shadow fleet, full sectoral sanctions against all banking sector and central bank, and other actions by Europe, the United States, and other partners. Economic pressure must come hand in hand with steps to strengthen Ukraine: defense assistance and deterrence packages, air shield strengthening, direct investment in Ukraine's defense industry,” the minister added.

According to him, Ukraine continues to call on Russia to agree to a full and lasting ceasefire, stop the killings and start a meaningful peace process.

“Each day of refusal must increase the pressure on Moscow,” the minister said.

As Ukrinform reported, on May 16, the delegations of Ukraine and Russia met in Istanbul , Turkey.

Speaking to the media, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi said that the Russian side at the talks in Turkey voiced demands that were unacceptable to Ukraine , but given the experience of negotiations with Russians since 2014, Ukrainian representatives know how to deal with this.