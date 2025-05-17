Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Erdogan: Discovery Of Huge Natural Gas Reserve


2025-05-17 10:04:21
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, May 17 (KUNA) -- Turkiye has discovered a new natural gas reserve of 75 billion cubic meters (bcm) in the Black Sea, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday.
"We have discovered a new natural gas reserve of 75 billion cubic meters in the field. With this amount, we will be able to meet the residential demand alone for approximately 3.5 years," Erdogan said during his speech at the opening of Istanbul Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Training and Research Hospital.
"Our work at the Goktepe-3 well (in the Black Sea), which began on March 27 with our 7th-generation drilling ship Abdulhamid Han, was completed as of yesterday," he added.
Erdogan emphasized Ankara's commitment to energy independence. "We will continue on our path without stopping, without resting, and without paying heed to criticism or obstacles until we reach our goal of a fully energy-independent Turkiye." (end)
