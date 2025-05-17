Qatar U-17 National Team Participates In International Friendly Tournament In Argentina

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Buenos Aires: The Qatar U-17 national football team is participating in an international friendly tournament currently taking place in Ezpeleta, Argentina, alongside the national teams of Argentina, Paraguay, and Bolivia.

This participation comes as part of the team's preparatory program for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025, scheduled to be hosted by the State of Qatar from Nov. 3 to 27, 2025, with the participation of 48 national teams.

HE President of the Qatar Football Association (QFA), Jassim bin Rashid Al Buainain paid a visit to the Qatar U-17 national football team's training camp currently being held in Argentina.

He reviewed the team's latest preparations and closely followed up on the players' training program.

Spearheaded by Spanish head coach Alvaro Mejia, the technical staff seeks to strengthen the players' technical and physical readiness by exposing them to diverse footballing schools within a competitive environment.

The squad had recently concluded a preparatory camp in Spain, during which they played a series of friendly matches, before heading to Argentina to take part in the international friendly tournament as part of their overall training program.