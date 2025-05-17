Qatar U-17 National Team Participates In International Friendly Tournament In Argentina
Buenos Aires: The Qatar U-17 national football team is participating in an international friendly tournament currently taking place in Ezpeleta, Argentina, alongside the national teams of Argentina, Paraguay, and Bolivia.
This participation comes as part of the team's preparatory program for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025, scheduled to be hosted by the State of Qatar from Nov. 3 to 27, 2025, with the participation of 48 national teams.
HE President of the Qatar Football Association (QFA), Jassim bin Rashid Al Buainain paid a visit to the Qatar U-17 national football team's training camp currently being held in Argentina.
He reviewed the team's latest preparations and closely followed up on the players' training program.
Spearheaded by Spanish head coach Alvaro Mejia, the technical staff seeks to strengthen the players' technical and physical readiness by exposing them to diverse footballing schools within a competitive environment.
The squad had recently concluded a preparatory camp in Spain, during which they played a series of friendly matches, before heading to Argentina to take part in the international friendly tournament as part of their overall training program.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment