Amir Hopes Decisions Of 34Th Arab Summit To Be Reflected In Strengthening Arab Solidarity


2025-05-17 10:02:15
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed his hope that the outcomes and decisions of the 34th Arab summit in the Iraqi capital Baghdad will be reflected in strengthening Arab solidarity and consolidating integration between Arab countries in all areas of existing cooperation.

His Highness said, in a post on his official account on the X platform, that Arab leaders met on Saturday in Baghdad, at the 34th Arab Summit, which was held under regional and international conditions that require Arab and international cooperation to resolve their crises, hoping that the outcomes and decisions of the summit will be reflected in strengthening the Arab solidarity and consolidating integration between Arab countries in all areas of existing cooperation, thanking the Republic of Iraq for its efforts in consolidating the bonds of brotherhood and its active role in strengthening joint Arab action.

