Amir Hopes Decisions Of 34Th Arab Summit To Be Reflected In Strengthening Arab Solidarity
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed his hope that the outcomes and decisions of the 34th Arab summit in the Iraqi capital Baghdad will be reflected in strengthening Arab solidarity and consolidating integration between Arab countries in all areas of existing cooperation.
His Highness said, in a post on his official account on the X platform, that Arab leaders met on Saturday in Baghdad, at the 34th Arab Summit, which was held under regional and international conditions that require Arab and international cooperation to resolve their crises, hoping that the outcomes and decisions of the summit will be reflected in strengthening the Arab solidarity and consolidating integration between Arab countries in all areas of existing cooperation, thanking the Republic of Iraq for its efforts in consolidating the bonds of brotherhood and its active role in strengthening joint Arab action.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment