Singapore's Representation At The Inauguration Of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV


2025-05-17 10:00:47
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Minister for Culture, Community and Youth & Second Minister for Law Mr Edwin Tong will represent Singapore at the Inauguration Ceremony of Pope Leo XIV on 18 May 2025 in the Vatican City.

Minister Tong will be accompanied by Mrs Tong, and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

16 MAY 2025

