Congress In Kerala Tight-Lipped As Always When It Comes To Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram, May 17 (IANS) The Congress in Kerala is often known for its vocal internal dissent and public airing of grievances. Yet, there is a curious silence when it comes to one man -- the English-speaking and articulate four-time Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor.

Reacting to his selection to lead an Indian parliamentary delegation, Tharoor said he had accepted the government's request, calling it an honour.

“If the nation requires my services, I am available,” Tharoor said.“The Minister (Kiren Rijiju) told me the nation and the government need me, and I responded that I am ready to stand by the nation.”

He added,“Politics exists only if the nation exists. We must project national unity.”

On questions about his party's stand, Tharoor said,“The Minister told me they are speaking to all political parties. There is no need to ask me what my party is saying.”

“When national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting,” he declared.

Since his surprise candidature in 2009, Tharoor has rarely enjoyed the backing of the Congress old guard in Kerala. Yet, he remains one of the most high-profile faces from the state, as seen again when he was chosen as part of the multi-party MP delegations tasked with taking India's anti-terrorism message abroad.

What has raised eyebrows is that his name did not figure in the list submitted by the Congress party -- a point the BJP was quick to capitalise on. Amit Malviya, head of the BJP's IT cell, accused Rahul Gandhi of being“insecure” and“jealous” for not naming the“eloquent” Tharoor for the delegations.

A political observer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Tharoor has more detractors than supporters within the Congress party in Kerala.

“He's not the typical Congress leader who relies on the high command's blessings. When he contested in 2009 as a political outsider, he won by nearly a lakh votes -- not because of the party machinery, but because apolitical voters and a large section of women embraced him,” the observer said.

His political journey, however, has had its ups and downs. In 2014, following the 'suspicious' death of his wife shortly before the Lok Sabha elections, Tharoor barely scraped through with a margin of about 15,000 votes -- a dip attributed to a decline in support from women voters.

In 2019, he bounced back with another near-lakh majority. But in 2024, facing BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar, he once again had a close call, winning by just around 15,000 votes.

Even when he challenged the party's official nominee, Mallikarjun Kharge, in the Congress presidential race, there was no public mudslinging. Yet, several senior leaders quietly expressed their displeasure.

Now, with Tharoor making it clear -- albeit subtly -- that he doesn't need the party's approval to serve the nation, the big question is whether the Congress in Kerala will finally break its silence and react, or once again choose to look the other way.