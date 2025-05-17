Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Erdogan Highlights Türkiye’s Role in Global Peace

2025-05-17 09:26:18
(MENAFN) Türkiye is at the forefront of worldwide initiatives in aid-driven and peace-oriented diplomacy, the Turkish leader announced Friday following peace discussions between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.

During a speech in Istanbul, Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared that Türkiye is the “standard-bearer of humanitarian diplomacy,” emphasizing that the country is “leading peace diplomacy” across the globe.

Erdogan highlighted Türkiye’s ongoing dedication to establishing a secure and harmonious region, stating: "We are making great efforts to build a country and a region free from terrorism, violence, and the threat of terror."

The Istanbul negotiations, which lasted close to two hours, included top-tier officials from the political, defense, and intelligence sectors of Russia, Ukraine, and Türkiye.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed that both parties consented to exchange 1,000 detainees, and discussions on a possible truce also took place.

Ankara reaffirmed its mediating function, urging movement “on the path to peace.”

