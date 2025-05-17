Çelebi Aviation Public Statement

İSTANBUL, Türkiye , May 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

As Çelebi Aviation, transparency, adherence to ethical principles, and full compliance with legal regulations have always been at the core of our values. For over 65 years, we have successfully carried out ground handling and cargo warehouse operations across three continents and six countries; Germany, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Tanzania, and Türkiye, serving 70 airports with approximately 16,000 employees.

Today, Çelebi Aviation is majority-owned (65%) by international institutional investors from Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and Western Europe. Actera Partners II L.P., a Jersey-registered fund, holds a 50% stake in Çelebi Havacılık Holding A.Ş., Alpha Airport Services B.V., a Dutch-registered entity, owns 15%, and the remaining 35% is held by the Çelebioğlu family.

Recently, we received a notification from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) of India regarding the operating permits of some of our subsidiaries. Due to national security concerns, and in accordance with Indian regulations, our ground handling and cargo warehouse operations at the affected airports have been suspended. We are closely monitoring the situation and cooperating fully with the relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and BCAS, while adhering to all applicable regulations. We would like to emphasize that all our operations have always been conducted in strict compliance with the relevant legal requirements. In all countries where we operate, we possess valid licenses and fully comply with applicable security regulations. We would also like to highlight that we have never received any warnings or penalties related to national security matters to date.

As a global company, we continue our operations in full compliance with local regulations and international standards in all countries where we operate. All our operations in India have also been conducted in full compliance with ethical standards. We are following the process diligently and within the legal framework, in close cooperation with the relevant local authorities. To date, all our operations have been carried out in full compliance with regulations.

During this period, we are taking every necessary measure to protect the rights of our employees, ensure the sustainability of working conditions, and minimize the potential impact of developments on our workforce. Every step we take will be carefully evaluated in line with our employees' safety and well-being, as well as our corporate values.

As we continue to grow in emerging aviation markets, our extensive experience and international expertise in ground handling and cargo warehousing services position us strongly to meet the evolving needs of rapidly expanding regions. In every country where we operate, we not only contribute to the advancement of the aviation sector, but also play an active role in elevating industry standards, supporting infrastructure development, and fostering economic growth. By creating employment opportunities, investing in local talent, and implementing globally recognized quality and safety practices, we support the sustainable development of national economies and help strengthen the capabilities of the local workforce.

Since our founding, we have maintained a sustainable, reliable, and innovative service approach, always upholding our core principles of safety, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction.

With a strong capital structure and global operational experience, we ensure uninterrupted and dependable service across all our locations.

