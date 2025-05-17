Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lipavsky On Russia's Strike On Bus In Bilopillia: This Is How Putin Treats Ceasefire Talks

2025-05-17 09:04:18
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky condemned the Russian attack on a passenger bus in the Sumy region, stressing that it reflects Russia's attitude toward ceasefire negotiations.

Lipavsky made this statement on the social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

"In Istanbul, the chairs from the ceasefire talks between Ukraine and Russia hadn't even been cleared when the Kremlin murdered 9 civilians in Sumy," the minister wrote.

The Czech top diplomat stressed that the Russian army's attack on a civilian bus resulted in deaths and injuries among people traveling with their families.

"That's how seriously Putin takes peace negotiations. The Kremlin doesn't want peace. It wants war," Lipavsky said.

Read also: Poland on Russia's strike on bus in Sumy region: It reveals Kremlin's true intentions

Early on May 17, Russian forces struck a passenger bus near Bilopillia in the Sumy region with a Lancet UAV. The attack killed nine people and injured seven others.

On May 16, a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations took place in Istanbul. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi noted that Ukraine's top priority in the negotiations was a complete, unconditional, and lasting ceasefire.

