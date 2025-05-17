Lipavsky On Russia's Strike On Bus In Bilopillia: This Is How Putin Treats Ceasefire Talks
Lipavsky made this statement on the social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.
"In Istanbul, the chairs from the ceasefire talks between Ukraine and Russia hadn't even been cleared when the Kremlin murdered 9 civilians in Sumy," the minister wrote.
The Czech top diplomat stressed that the Russian army's attack on a civilian bus resulted in deaths and injuries among people traveling with their families.
"That's how seriously Putin takes peace negotiations. The Kremlin doesn't want peace. It wants war," Lipavsky said.Read also: Poland on Russia's strike on bus in Sumy region: It reveals Kremlin's true intentions
Early on May 17, Russian forces struck a passenger bus near Bilopillia in the Sumy region with a Lancet UAV. The attack killed nine people and injured seven others.
On May 16, a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations took place in Istanbul. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi noted that Ukraine's top priority in the negotiations was a complete, unconditional, and lasting ceasefire.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment