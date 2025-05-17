403
Kremlin: Meeting Between Putin, Zelensky Could Be Possible
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, May 17 (KUNA) -- The Russian presidency (Kremlin) said Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could meet once negotiators manage to reach certain agreements.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin does not mind holding a direct meeting with Zelensky in Istanbul, stressing that Russia has never refused to engage in dialogue, but rather seeks to eliminate the root causes of the conflict.
He said that the ongoing negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv must be held away from the spotlight, stressing that work to resolve the conflict will continue in accordance with what was agreed upon during the Istanbul talks.
He noted that the two sides agreed to exchange lists of conditions for a ceasefire, explaining that the Russian side has already begun preparing its list as part of practical implementation steps.
He considered implementing what was agreed upon a priority before discussing any new round of negotiations.
The spokesman reaffirmed that his country has not changed the composition of its negotiating delegation, indicating its commitment to the stability of the negotiating process.
He added that a key issue in the ongoing negotiations with Ukraine is determining who will ultimately sign any potential agreements.
Peskov also denied any recent contact between Russia and the US following this week's Istanbul talks but promised to inform the public should a conversation between presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump be scheduled.
Head of the Russian delegation to Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky, expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the talks, stressing Moscow's openness to continuing the dialogue. (end)
