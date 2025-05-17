Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Palestine Pres. Suggests Vision Of Gaza War


2025-05-17 09:02:56
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 17 (KUNA) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday suggested a political vision aiming at putting an end to the ongoing war in Gaza, and to introduce political reforms that ensure Palestinian national unity.
Addressing the gathering, which kicked off in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier in the day, the Palestinian leader said that the vision is based on two key aspects.
He expounded that the first aspect envisions an Arab plan to end Gaza war, free all prisoners, ensure aid delivery aid and Israeli occupation pullout of Gaza, allow Palestinian National Authority (PNA) to impose full control over Gaza, and restructure all Palestinian security bodies in Gaza.
The second aspect, he added, involves a comprehensive reform process that includes the holding of Palestinian presidential and legislative elections next year.
In this context, he said the PNA is proceeding with a plan aiming at reforming all state institutions and taking constitutional procedures to introduce a new post of vice president.
The Palestinian leader also called for carrying on efforts to unify Palestinian groups on the basis of the recognition of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) as the only legitimate representative of the Palestinian people. (pickup previous)
