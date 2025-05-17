Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rakul Preet Singh Honors Her Father And The Indian Army On Armed Forces Day


2025-05-17 08:30:24
(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Commemorating Armed Forces Day, actress Rakul Preet Singh paid a special tribute to her father, Kulwinder Singh, who served in the Indian Army, through social media.

Rakul penned a note on her Instagram handle that read, "Armed Forces Day may be international, but my heart beats for one uniform - my father's. Growing up with an Army officer as a parent meant learning sacrifice, respect, and resilience early."

Showing her gratitude to our Indian Army, the 'Doctor G' actress added, "Today, I honor not only him, but every soldier - in India and around the world - who chooses service over self. The bravery of our Indian Army, especially in these recent times, reminds us that peace isn't free. It's protected. Grateful beyond words."

She also posted a throwback photo on her IG where little Rakul is sitting on the scooter with her dad. While the diva is dressed in an adorable white frock with a matching scrunchy, her father is posing in his army uniform, along with a turban.

Talking about her professional commitments, Rakul will next be seen in the highly-awaited drama, "De De Pyaar De 2". She will reprise her role as Ayesha Khurana in the sequel to the 2019 hit“De De Pyaar De."

The project will also see Ajay Devgn as Ashish Mehra once again. In addition to this, R. Madhavan has also been roped in for the role of Dev Khurana, Ayesha's father.

Helmed by Anshul Sharma, "De De Pyaar De 2" will also have Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood represing their roles from the original flick, along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj in cameo appearances.

"De De Pyaar De 2" is scheduled to release on 14th November 2025.

Moreover, Rakul will also share the screen with Neena Gupta in "Ameeri", which has been directed by Ashish R Shukla.

