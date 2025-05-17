TASK ALERT: Taskus Shareholders Interesting In Pursuing Potential Claims Should Contact Shareholder Rights Firm Regarding Proposed Buyout
NEW YORK, May 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie & Holleman LLP, a top-tier shareholder rights firm, is investigating the proposed buyout of TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK ) by the company's three largest shareholders: private equity firm Blackstone and co-founders Bryce Maddock and Jaspar Weir.
For a free consultation, please visit . You may also contact partner Scott Holleman at (929) 415-1020 or by email at [email protected] .
TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world's most innovative companies. The company has a bright future, and Wall Street analysts have established one-year stock price targets averaging $18.50 per share, with a high target of $22 per share.
On May 9, 2025, however, TaskUs announced that it would be sold to the buyer group, which already controls a majority of the company's voting power. Blackstone, Maddock, and Weir will buy out public shareholders for just $16.50 per share.
Julie & Holleman, whose attorneys have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars in prior cases, is pursuing potential legal claims based on the apparent unfairness of the deal. The firm is concerned about conflicts arising from the fact that key insiders are continuing on with the company while public TaskUs shareholders are being cashed out for a price that is well below the company's true value.
Please visit , or contact partner Scott Holleman at (929) 415-1020 or [email protected] for more information.
FIRM INFORMATION
Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. The firm's attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation and have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved companies and their shareholders. For more information about the firm, please visit . This notice may constitute attorney advertising.
Julie & Holleman LLP
W. Scott Holleman, Esq.
157 East 86th Street
4th Floor
New York, NY 10028
(929) 415-1020
SOURCE Julie & Holleman LLPWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment