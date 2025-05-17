Ibotta Shareholders Should Contact Shareholder Rights Firm Regarding Potential Legal Claims

NEW YORK, May 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie & Holleman LLP, a top-tier shareholder rights firm, is investigating potential claims against Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA ) and its executives for recent losses suffered by the company's stockholders.

For a free consultation, please visit . You may also contact partner Scott Holleman at (929) 415-1020 or by email at [email protected] .

According to a complaint recently filed in federal court, Ibotta and its executives misled investors regarding risks associated with The Kroger Co., one of the company's largest customers. In addition, after going public at an IPO price of $88 per share, Ibotta's stock has dropped sharply, costing investors huge sums of money.

Julie & Holleman, whose attorneys have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars in prior cases, is investigating legal claims against Ibotta, its executives, and potentially also the company's board of directors.

FIRM INFORMATION

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. The firm's attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation and have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved companies and their shareholders. For more information about the firm, please visit . This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

Julie & Holleman LLP

W. Scott Holleman, Esq.

157 East 86th Street

4th Floor

New York, NY 10028

(929) 415-1020



SOURCE Julie & Holleman LLP

