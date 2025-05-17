Houzeo Enters Indiana With Cutting-Edge Homebuyer Platform

8,000+ Homes for Sale in Indianapolis, IN

Home buyers across the Hoosier State can now find their dream home on Houzeo, schedule a tour, and submit offers.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Houzeo, America's #1 home selling website and app, is now launching its buyer platform and mobile app.Houzeo's new Real Estate Super App offers a collection of cutting-edge tools designed to cater to the modern homebuyer. From browsing to closing, the new Houzeo mobile app provides a seamless, efficient, and personalized experience every step of the way.1. Houzeo's Extensive Home Database: Houzeo gives buyers access to over 1.5 million listings across the U.S., including 33,700 homes for sale in Indiana . This is similar to platforms like Zillow and Redfin. All listings have high-quality photos and detailed listing info-floor plans, pricing, property history, street views, virtual tours, must-have filters, and neighborhood insights.2. IntelliSearch: Finding the right home in Indiana is easier with Houzeo's search tools. Buyers can narrow down options by city, price range, property type, and more. The platform even understands natural phrases like“pet-friendly Carmel homes for sale under $200K” or“new single-family homes in Fort Wayne,” making searching simple and intuitive.3. Intuitive Map Filters: Houzeo's map view makes the search experience even easier. Buyers can spot homes with open houses, price drops, new builds, or no HOA fees-all at a glance. It's a great way to focus on listings that matter the most.4. Book a Home Tour: Once a buyer finds a home they like, scheduling a tour is just a few clicks away. Houzeo makes it easy to lock in a convenient time to see the place in person.5. Save Favorite Homes: Buyers can save their top picks using Houzeo's Favorites feature as they explore different areas across Indiana. It's a great way to stay organized and compare options, especially helpful for couples or families making decisions together.6. Contact Agent: Whether buyers want more details on homes for sale in Indianapolis with large yards or want to make an offer on a townhouse in Bloomington, this feature makes instant and transparent communication with agents easy. Houzeo's 'Contact Agent' tool helps Indiana homebuyers get the answers they need with just one click.And you can do this on the web, via the Houzeo website, or via the Houzeo mobile app!Houzeo is on a mission to create a one-stop shop for residential real estate. It has launched 9 different tools for home sellers and is now just getting ready to cater to home buyers. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo aims to simplify buying and selling homes in the US. If it's related to your house, Houzeo has you covered.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

