Border Dwellers Devastated By Pakistani Shelling Demand Shelter

With homes damaged and livestock lost, they are now urging the government to provide immediate shelter – roof over their heads, and long-term rehabilitation. The shelling followed India's Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives.

The recent shelling and drone strikes in Jammu killed 27 people and injured more than 70. Thousands have fled from the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border areas to seek refuge in government-run relief camps.

Kamla Devi, a resident of a border village, returned home with her brother only to find her house in ruins and their livestock dead.“Where would we live now? We were dependent on these animals. Now they are dead and our house is destroyed,” she said tearfully.

“We demand war. I came back home forcefully, despite my husband saying no. There is no work here now. Please give us a place to live. We are homeless,” she said.

Recounting the trauma of displacement, Kamla said,“Due to the tension on the border, we fled and took shelter at my father's house. The ceasefire was announced on May 10. My husband was home but left in the evening. That night, despite the ceasefire, Pakistan shelled our village heavily. Two shells hit our home, three of our bovines were killed. We narrowly escaped.”

Anger is mounting among villagers over the recurring shelling and the perceived failure of the ceasefire agreement over the years. Former panchayat member Joginder Lal, supported by other villagers, demanded a full-scale war.

“What is the point of a ceasefire when Pakistan does not honour it? We want war to teach Pakistan a lesson. We cannot be hostages to any government policy that puts us in uncertainty,” he said.

Deepak Kumar, who sustained a minor injury to his ear and suffered damage to his house, echoed similar sentiments how the artillery shells destroyed the house of his neighbour Karan Singh, triggering fear psychosis.

“It was like a war waged by Pakistan. If they carry out terror attacks in the future, we must give a befitting reply. But this (tit for tat) policy only brings more suffering to border residents. The only solution is war with Pakistan,” he said.

Expressing the pain of losing homes, he said,“We want a roof over our heads. We urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure shelters and compensation. Most of us are now living with relatives.”

Scars of the recent conflict are etched in the villages-damaged homes, splinter-pitted walls, shattered windows, bloodstains, and dead livestock reflect the destruction.

Lal reiterated his support for military action under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

“We are with the Army and Prime Minister Modi. We want a full-fledged war, once and for all. We've been running since 1947, then again in 1965, 1971, and 1999. How long will we continue to suffer from Pakistani shelling? Only war will bring us peace,” he said.

Although people are slowly returning to their villages near the International Border, schools remain shut and farming activities are yet to resume.

To assess the ground situation, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo visited Akhnoor and Khour and inspected the damage to homes and public infrastructure and directed the administration to expedite relief and rehabilitation work immediately.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) working president and former deputy chief minister Tara Chand, who represented this Assembly constituency several times, demanded land and financial aid for the affected.

“We demand that 10 marla plots and Rs 5 lakh be given to each family living along the border so they can relocate to safer areas,” Tara Chand told PTI.

“There are over 80 villages in the Pargwal-Khour-Garkhal-Chhamb belt. The shelling has affected areas as deep as 10 kilometers. The damage is widespread,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, also toured the Chhamb sector to listen to public grievances.“The government will ensure all necessary support and measures for the affected people,” he said.

