Spanish PM Unveils To Baghdad's Arab Summit Initiative For Palestinian Cause
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 17 (KUNA) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez unveiled to the Baghdad 34th Arab Summit an initiative, based on four criteria, to address the horrendous situation Palestine.
Delivering his speech to the summit, Sanchez said that there was an imperative obligation to end the bloodshed in Palestine, especially in the Gaza Strip and of course, in the West Bank, saying that such situation should not be ignored not by Europe or the world.
Attempting to reshape the map of the Middle East will only bring nightmares of the past, he affirmed, adding that the aggression on the Gaza since October 2023 had led to the death of over 50,000 Palestinians and the injury of over 100,000 people in addition to the displacement of two million Gazans, all unacceptable outcomes.
The four-point initiative must be focused upon ending the humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip, said the Prime Minister who revealed that Spain and Palestine were working on a new draft law for the UN aimed at ending the besiegement of the Gaza Strip without any prior conditions, which was criteria number one.
The second condition must focus on increasing pressure on the Israeli occupation to end its genocide and massacre in the Gaza Strip via using all acceptable international methods and laws, he said.
He added that the third criteria for the initiative was to find a political resolution for the situation in the Middle East through an international peace conference in New York, which would result in the recognition of a Palestinian independent state and the revival of the two-state solution.
The fourth criteria was intensifying cooperation between the Arab League and the European Union to boost efforts to find a solution to the Middle East crisis based on agreed upon and clear international standards. (pickup previous)
