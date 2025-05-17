Bengal Officer’S Suspension Vindicates BJP’S Stand On Electoral Fraud: Amit Malviya
Earlier, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) suspended Arun Gorain, assistant system manager, on charges of having inserted his own mobile number in the login credentials of a Block Development Officer (BDO) and Assistant Election Returning Officer (AERO) in the same division.
Referring to the suspension, Malviya claimed that a two-fold electoral fraud is going on in West Bengal ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.
“On one hand, in places like Murshidabad and Beldanga, members of Islamist terrorist organisations are being issued multiple voter ID cards, enabling them to vote in different assembly constituencies. On the other hand, in several areas like Nadia, Kaliganj, and Howrah, the names of legitimate West Bengal voters-especially Hindu voters-are being removed from the electoral rolls,” Malviya wrote on X.
Referring to the suspension of the officer, Malviya said that the accused officer used the login credentials of the electoral registration officer to manipulate the voter list by adding and removing names.
“One example of this misconduct involves a voter named Payel Bhatia, whose father's name is listed as Rahul Banik. However, the electoral roll also identifies Rahul Banik as a woman, raising serious questions about the legitimacy of the entries,” said Malviya.
He had also accused Trinamool Congress of having engaged a private organisation to place its loyalists in various administrative positions, which are then carried out illegal activities, including manipulating vote counts in favour of the ruling party in the state.
“During the 2021 Assembly elections, there were multiple incidents of arbitrary removal of names from voter lists and the declaration of false results by these operatives. Many of them were given government jobs illegally by the state administration. Ahead of the 2026 elections, the BJP vows to cleanse the system of such elements and establish a transparent government that will hold both the corrupt network and their enablers accountable under the law,” he said.
West Bengal Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Suvendu Adhikari, too, had welcomed the suspension of the officer and claimed that development reveals the“shocking connivance” between officers involved in the electoral process and the leader of Trinamool Congress.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment