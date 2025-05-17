403
Moscow Hosts First Russia-Arab Summit in October: Putin
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin declared on Saturday that Moscow is set to organize the inaugural Russia-Arab summit on October 15th.
In a message conveyed on the Kremlin's website to mark the opening of the 34th session of the Arab League Summit, Putin officially extended invitations to the leaders of all Arab League member states to partake in the upcoming event.
Putin underscored Russia's commitment to sustaining and broadening constructive dialogue with the Arab League, alongside nurturing amicable relations with each of its members.
"I hereby cordially invite all leaders of the member states of your esteemed organization, along with the Secretary-General of the Arab League, to participate in the first Russian-Arab Summit, which we intend to organize on October 15," Putin stated in his message.
He voiced optimism that the anticipated summit in October would substantially bolster mutually beneficial multilateral collaboration between Russia and the Arab nations, consequently fostering peace, security, and stability across the Middle East and North Africa regions.
