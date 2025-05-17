Al Rayyan Qualifies For FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Tokyo: Al Rayyan volleyball team secured qualification for the FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Japan's Suntory Sunbirds in the semifinals of the ongoing Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship in Japan.

Al Rayyan clinched the win with set scores of 22-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23, and 17-15, following hard-fought battle. The Qatari side reached the semifinals after overcoming Kazakhstan's Aktobe in the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win.

Earlier in the tournament, Al Rayyan topped Group D with a perfect record (6 points), claiming straight-set victories over Bahrain's Al Muharraq and Vietnam's Sport Training Center.

The championship features 12 teams divided into four groups, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarterfinals.



Al Rayyan entered the tournament in high spirits following a dominant domestic season in which the club swept all local titles. The team also recently captured the West Asian Volleyball Championship title for the third consecutive time.

Now, Al Rayyan sets its sights on continental glory as it prepares for the Club World Championship, scheduled to take place later this year under the auspices of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).