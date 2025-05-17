Al Rayyan Qualifies For FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship
Tokyo: Al Rayyan volleyball team secured qualification for the FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Japan's Suntory Sunbirds in the semifinals of the ongoing Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship in Japan.
Al Rayyan clinched the win with set scores of 22-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23, and 17-15, following hard-fought battle. The Qatari side reached the semifinals after overcoming Kazakhstan's Aktobe in the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win.
Earlier in the tournament, Al Rayyan topped Group D with a perfect record (6 points), claiming straight-set victories over Bahrain's Al Muharraq and Vietnam's Sport Training Center.
The championship features 12 teams divided into four groups, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarterfinals.Read Also
-
Qatar participates in FIBA Congress
FIFA sets May 31 as date for CONCACAF Club World Cup qualifying playoff
Ronaldo leads Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes ahead of Messi, Benzema, Curry
NBA champion Celtics eliminated from playoffs by rampant Knicks
Al Rayyan entered the tournament in high spirits following a dominant domestic season in which the club swept all local titles. The team also recently captured the West Asian Volleyball Championship title for the third consecutive time.
Now, Al Rayyan sets its sights on continental glory as it prepares for the Club World Championship, scheduled to take place later this year under the auspices of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment