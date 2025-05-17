Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Participates In 34Th Arab Summit

2025-05-17 07:08:53
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, along with Their Highnesses and Excellencies, leaders and heads of delegations of sisterly Arab countries, participated in the 34th regular session of the Arab League Summit, which was held at the Government Palace in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today.

The summit was attended by HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Their Excellencies the members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir. It was also attended by a number of Their Highnesses, Excellencies and Highnesses members of official delegations from sister countries.

