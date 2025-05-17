403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt Pres.: Baghdad's Arab Summit Held During Extraordinary Circumstances, Challenges
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 17 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi affirmed on Saturday that the 34th Arab Summit in Baghdad was held during extraordinary and challenging times for the Middle East region.
Delivering his speech addressed to the summit, Al-Sisi said that the Palestinian cause was amongst the chief issues that needed to be addressed, saying that the dangerous situation that the Palestinian people, especially those in the Gaza Strip, must end.
The genocide must stop in the Gaza Strip, he reiterated, adding that the Israeli occupation war machine had caused utter destruction for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, forcibly displacement the two million residents of region.
Despite the horrid situation, the Palestinian people, especially in the Gaza Strip, are still resilient and remain unbroken, he affirmed.
The President indicated that the ceasefire with the Israeli occupation did not stand due to the brutal aggression and bloodthirsty of the occupation, he added.
The Egyptian President called on the US President Donald Trump to imposed a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to allow for a diplomatic and political solution to the situation there.
The President commended President for his efforts to bring a ceasefire in January of 2025; however, called on him to increase efforts to end the unjust war.
He affirmed that Egypt since October 2023, had took all measures to prevent further bloodshed in the Gaza Strip, trying to bring on a ceasefire and allowing the entry of humanitarian aid into the war-torn region in coordination with the UN and the international community.
He also touched Egyptian, Qatar, and US efforts, which led to the release of an American/Israeli occupation hostage in the Gaza Strip, saying that the efforts could be extended to bring peace in the region and end the war.
Al-Sisi also touched on the emergency Arab summit on March 4, 2025, saying reflected Arab strong stance on refusing the forced displacement of the Palestinian people from their lands, and called for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip after the horrible war.
The Arab plans for reconstruction and peace were met positively regionally and international and this is the way forward, he affirmed.
Egypt, during the emergency summit, called for the end of the Israeli occupation, the establishment of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with east Jerusalem as capital, said the President.
The Egyptian President returned his focused on the Arab world, saying that it faced many challenges that needed to be address and solved.
He discussed Sudan, saying that the circumstances there were getting worse and it had affected the unity of the country.
Al-Sisi called for ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Sudanese people especially to those in dire need for help, reiterating calls for unity and stability in Sudan.
On Syria, Al-Sisi stressed that it was paramount to invest in the current status quo, which allowed for lifting US sanctions on the fellow Arab country, saying that preserving unity, and preventing terror from returning were key points for the future development of Syria.
President Al-Sisi indicated that it was paramount for the Israeli occupation to withdraw from Lebanese and Syrian occupied territories and land to ensure the stability of Lebanon, Syria, and the region.
On Libya, he pointed out that it was integral to reach a political settlement in the fellow Arab country and stressed it was important to make sure that foreign troops exited Libya.
Al-Sisi mentioned Yemen and asserted that it was time to return unity and stability to the war-torn Arab country.
The Egyptian President, during his speech, also touched on the situation in Somalia, expressed strong stances against any attempts to cause disunity.
On the return of marine navigation in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab Strait, Al-Sisi asserted it was of utmost importance for the region to allow benefit to reach all people.
He concluded his speech with a call for cooperation and unity amongst Arab countries to achieve a bright future for the citizens in the region and the Arab world. (pikup previous)
ahh
Delivering his speech addressed to the summit, Al-Sisi said that the Palestinian cause was amongst the chief issues that needed to be addressed, saying that the dangerous situation that the Palestinian people, especially those in the Gaza Strip, must end.
The genocide must stop in the Gaza Strip, he reiterated, adding that the Israeli occupation war machine had caused utter destruction for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, forcibly displacement the two million residents of region.
Despite the horrid situation, the Palestinian people, especially in the Gaza Strip, are still resilient and remain unbroken, he affirmed.
The President indicated that the ceasefire with the Israeli occupation did not stand due to the brutal aggression and bloodthirsty of the occupation, he added.
The Egyptian President called on the US President Donald Trump to imposed a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to allow for a diplomatic and political solution to the situation there.
The President commended President for his efforts to bring a ceasefire in January of 2025; however, called on him to increase efforts to end the unjust war.
He affirmed that Egypt since October 2023, had took all measures to prevent further bloodshed in the Gaza Strip, trying to bring on a ceasefire and allowing the entry of humanitarian aid into the war-torn region in coordination with the UN and the international community.
He also touched Egyptian, Qatar, and US efforts, which led to the release of an American/Israeli occupation hostage in the Gaza Strip, saying that the efforts could be extended to bring peace in the region and end the war.
Al-Sisi also touched on the emergency Arab summit on March 4, 2025, saying reflected Arab strong stance on refusing the forced displacement of the Palestinian people from their lands, and called for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip after the horrible war.
The Arab plans for reconstruction and peace were met positively regionally and international and this is the way forward, he affirmed.
Egypt, during the emergency summit, called for the end of the Israeli occupation, the establishment of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with east Jerusalem as capital, said the President.
The Egyptian President returned his focused on the Arab world, saying that it faced many challenges that needed to be address and solved.
He discussed Sudan, saying that the circumstances there were getting worse and it had affected the unity of the country.
Al-Sisi called for ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Sudanese people especially to those in dire need for help, reiterating calls for unity and stability in Sudan.
On Syria, Al-Sisi stressed that it was paramount to invest in the current status quo, which allowed for lifting US sanctions on the fellow Arab country, saying that preserving unity, and preventing terror from returning were key points for the future development of Syria.
President Al-Sisi indicated that it was paramount for the Israeli occupation to withdraw from Lebanese and Syrian occupied territories and land to ensure the stability of Lebanon, Syria, and the region.
On Libya, he pointed out that it was integral to reach a political settlement in the fellow Arab country and stressed it was important to make sure that foreign troops exited Libya.
Al-Sisi mentioned Yemen and asserted that it was time to return unity and stability to the war-torn Arab country.
The Egyptian President, during his speech, also touched on the situation in Somalia, expressed strong stances against any attempts to cause disunity.
On the return of marine navigation in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab Strait, Al-Sisi asserted it was of utmost importance for the region to allow benefit to reach all people.
He concluded his speech with a call for cooperation and unity amongst Arab countries to achieve a bright future for the citizens in the region and the Arab world. (pikup previous)
ahh
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment