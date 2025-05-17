403
Israeli Occupation's Ethnic Cleansing Becomes Normal Amidst World's Silence - Arab League
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 17 (KUNA) -- Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abul Gheit said Saturday it was a "shame" that daily killing of women, children and civilians by the "ethnic cleansing" Israeli occuaption entity became normal amidst silence of the world.
Addressing the 34th Arab Summit, Abul Gheit the Israeli extremist right were carrying out "genocide" to impose control on the whole of Palestine and displace their people.
The Israeli occupation "reckless and hostile" policies in Palestine, Syria and Lebanon will only drag the region into endless spirals of confrontations, he said.
These policies, he said, were used to expand confrontations at all fronts under the pretext of security and establishing isolated zones. "We reject and condemn this policy with strongest terms, and they will have very dangerous impacts on the region and its security," he added.
He said the Palestinian cause would always remain the Arabs' top cause.
He thanked Qatar and Egypt for contribution to the ceasefire in Gaza. (more)
