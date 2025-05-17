Malai Celebrates Grand Opening Of Ice Cream Shop In Philly's Rittenhouse Square

Food Network champion brings South Asian-inspired ice cream to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, May 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Malai, a South Asian-inspired artisanal ice cream company, today celebrated the grand opening of its Philly scoop shop at 260 South 18th Street.

Pooja Bavishi, winner of Food Network's Chopped Sweets competition, founded Malai when she discovered that the same spices of her childhood-ginger, rose petals, saffron, and cardamom-could robustly flavor ice creams in a way that she had never tasted before.

"I founded Malai because desserts bring people joy, and I wanted to be in the business of delivering happiness," shares Bavishi.

Bavishi continues to craft all of Malai's flavors and has been hard at work on a new flavor to celebrate opening in Philly- Cinnamon Honeybun -inspired by the Tastykake Honey Buns, a Philadelphia classic.

"Growing up in Pennsylvania, Tastykake Honey Buns were a constant presence in my childhood, so they became the perfect inspiration for our debut flavor for our scoop shop in Philadelphia," Bavishi shares. "This ice cream features a cinnamon base layered with housemade buns filled with spiced honey (think: cardamom, black pepper, cinnamon, and star anise), all topped with a cream cheese glaze-another nod to the city's iconic flavors. This is the Malai version of Pennsylvania classics, and I hope every visit to our shop is as sweet as this ice cream!"

Bavishi started Malai in 2015, selling her ice cream at fairs and markets around New York City. Today, Malai is available at its Brooklyn flagship, at its DC scoop shop, in grocery stores throughout the Northeast, and shipped nationwide via Goldbelly. In just the past two years, Bavishi has expanded her operation from a tiny kitchen in the back of her Brooklyn store to a 4,000-square-foot production space and fulfillment center.

The opening of the Philly location coincides with the launch of Bavishi's first cookbook, Malai: Frozen Desserts Inspired by South Asian Flavors .

Malai's summer hours are Sunday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Malai , figuratively meaning cream of the crop, is a Brooklyn-based company revolutionizing the ice cream experience by using vibrant South Asian spices and ingredients as a nod to Pooja's first-generation Indian-American upbringing. Malai's ice creams are innovative and celebrated for their robust flavors and creamy textures, offering an indulgence that is both nostalgic and unique. Malai's unique desserts have been bringing customers joy since 2015.

SOURCE Malai

