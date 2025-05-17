403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Salman Rushdie Attacker Receives 25-Year Term
(MENAFN) A United States jury has sentenced Hadi Matar, the individual who stabbed author Salman Rushdie in 2022 during a lecture in New York, to 25 years in prison. This sentence follows his conviction for attempted murder and assault, according to reports from U.S. media outlets.
Matar, holding dual citizenship in the U.S. and Lebanon, was found guilty in February 2025 after an eight-day trial.
A news outlet reports that the jury delivered the maximum sentence for second-degree attempted murder, which will be served at the same time as a seven-year sentence for assaulting another individual on stage during the attack.
Salman Rushdie sustained severe injuries when he was stabbed over ten times as he prepared to speak at the Chautauqua Institution in 2022. These injuries included the loss of sight in one eye, as well as damage to his liver and intestines, among other areas.
In addition to this state-level sentencing, Matar is also facing separate federal terrorism charges related to the assault.
Matar, holding dual citizenship in the U.S. and Lebanon, was found guilty in February 2025 after an eight-day trial.
A news outlet reports that the jury delivered the maximum sentence for second-degree attempted murder, which will be served at the same time as a seven-year sentence for assaulting another individual on stage during the attack.
Salman Rushdie sustained severe injuries when he was stabbed over ten times as he prepared to speak at the Chautauqua Institution in 2022. These injuries included the loss of sight in one eye, as well as damage to his liver and intestines, among other areas.
In addition to this state-level sentencing, Matar is also facing separate federal terrorism charges related to the assault.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment