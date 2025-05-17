Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Salman Rushdie Attacker Receives 25-Year Term

2025-05-17 06:19:22
(MENAFN) A United States jury has sentenced Hadi Matar, the individual who stabbed author Salman Rushdie in 2022 during a lecture in New York, to 25 years in prison. This sentence follows his conviction for attempted murder and assault, according to reports from U.S. media outlets.

Matar, holding dual citizenship in the U.S. and Lebanon, was found guilty in February 2025 after an eight-day trial.

A news outlet reports that the jury delivered the maximum sentence for second-degree attempted murder, which will be served at the same time as a seven-year sentence for assaulting another individual on stage during the attack.

Salman Rushdie sustained severe injuries when he was stabbed over ten times as he prepared to speak at the Chautauqua Institution in 2022. These injuries included the loss of sight in one eye, as well as damage to his liver and intestines, among other areas.

In addition to this state-level sentencing, Matar is also facing separate federal terrorism charges related to the assault.

