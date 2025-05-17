403
Istanbul Hosts Iran, European Nuclear Program Talks
(MENAFN) High-ranking diplomats from Iran and several European nations convened in Istanbul on Friday to address the current state of Iran's nuclear ambitions and explore avenues for preventing increased tensions.
Following a dialogue held at the Iranian Consulate General in the Turkish city, Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, stated that the discussions with his counterparts from the UK, France, and Germany primarily focused on the ongoing indirect talks between Iran and the United States.
“We exchanged views and discussed the latest state of play on nuclear and sanctions lifting indirect negotiations,” Gharibabadi announced in a released statement.
He further emphasized the commitment of both sides to diplomatic engagement, adding, “Iran and the E3 are determined to sustain and make the best use of diplomacy” and indicated future meetings, stating, “We will meet again, as appropriate, to continue our dialogue.”
As of yet, no official statement has been released by the European delegation regarding the meeting's specifics.
This meeting follows the cancellation of a previously scheduled discussion between Iran and the E3 in Rome on May 2, which occurred after the postponement of the indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the US.
In a separate engagement in Istanbul, Olaf Skoog, the European Union's Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs, held discussions with the Iranian delegation, which included Deputy Foreign Ministers Majid Takht-Ravanchi and Gharibabadi. The specifics of this meeting at the Iranian Consulate General have not been disclosed, and no statement has been released concerning its content or scope.
A key concern for Iran is the potential activation of the "snapback mechanism" by the European signatories of the 2015 nuclear accord. This mechanism could lead to the reinstatement of UN sanctions against Iran, which were lifted as part of the agreement.
The expiration date for this mechanism is set for October 18. Should a diplomatic resolution not be achieved by then, European nations are anticipated to consider invoking the clause.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a recent opinion piece published in a French newspaper on May 11, cautioned against the misuse of this mechanism, asserting that it could escalate tensions irreversibly and “mark not only the end of Europe’s role in the agreement, but also a dangerous turning point.” He also urged European nations to pursue further nuclear discussions with Iran.
