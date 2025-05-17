Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Football Games For Saturday, May 17, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast


2025-05-17 06:10:08
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments.

From early morning kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.

Whether you're following European domestic leagues, South American competitions, Brazilian football, or international tournaments, the excitement is guaranteed.

With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.

Today's lineup includes blockbuster clashes like the FA Cup final, intense Bundesliga battles, and critical matches in Brazil's top divisions.

Fans can also look forward to fast-paced action in the MLS and women's football with the NWSL and Brasileirão Feminino.

From tactical masterclasses to goal-fests, the diversity of today's fixtures ensures non-stop excitement.

Grab your snacks, settle into your favorite spot, and get ready to cheer for your team.

Whether you're watching on TV, streaming online, or following live updates, this is a football day you won't want to miss.

Don't forget to check local listings for precise broadcast details, as schedules can shift.


Scottish Premiership
3:30 AM – Celtic x St. Mirren – Scottish Premiership
Channels: Disney+
English EFL League Two
3:30 AM – Wimbledon x Notts County – EFL League Two (Playoffs-Semi-Second Leg)
Channels: Disney+
Bundesliga
5:30 AM – Hoffenheim x Bayern Munich – Bundesliga
Channels: Sportv, Youtube/@CazeTV, and OneFootball

5:30 AM – Borussia Mönchengladbach x Wolfsburg – Bundesliga
Channels: Sportv 2, Youtube/@canalgoatbr, and OneFootball

5:30 AM – Borussia Dortmund x Holstein Kiel – Bundesliga
Channels: Cultura, Youtube/@canalgoatbr, and OneFootball

5:30 AM – Mainz 05 x Bayer Leverkusen – Bundesliga
Channels: Nosso Futebol, Youtube/@CazeTV, and OneFootball

5:30 AM – Augsburg x Union Berlin – Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball

5:30 AM – St. Pauli x Bochum – Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball

5:30 AM – RB Leipzig x Stuttgart – Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball

5:30 AM – Freiburg x Eintracht Frankfurt – Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball

5:30 AM – Heidenheim x Werder Bremen – Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
Bundesliga (Austria)
7:00 AM – Altach x Austria Klagenfurt – Bundesliga (Austria)
Channels: OneFootball

7:00 AM – Grazer x LASK Linz – Bundesliga (Austria)
Channels: OneFootball

7:00 AM – Hartberg x Tirol – Bundesliga (Austria)
Channels: OneFootball
English FA Cup
7:30 AM – Crystal Palace x Manchester City – FA Cup (FINAL)
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
Spanish La Liga 2
8:30 AM – Huesca x Elche – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+

11:00 AM – Málaga x Sporting Gijón – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
Portuguese Liga Portugal
9:00 AM – Sporting x Vitória de Guimarães – Liga Portugal
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+

9:00 AM – Braga x Benfica – Liga Portugal
Channels: Disney+

9:00 AM – Porto x Nacional da Madeira – Liga Portugal
Channels: Disney+

9:00 AM – Farense x Santa Clara – Liga Portugal
Channels: Disney+
Campeonato Uruguaio
10:00 AM – River Plate-URU x Montevideo Wanderers – Campeonato Uruguaio
Channels: Disney+

12:15 PM – Plaza Colonia x Danúbio – Campeonato Uruguaio
Channels: Disney+

3:00 PM – Peñarol x Montevideo City Torque – Campeonato Uruguaio
Channels: Disney+
Brazilian Brasileirão Série D
10:00 AM – Cianorte x Inter de Limeira – Brasileirão Série D
Channels: Youtube/c/TVVaiLeão

10:00 AM – Lagarto x ASA – Brasileirão Série D
Channels: APP Minas TV Play (Paid)

11:00 AM – Joinville x Barra – Brasileirão Série D
Channels: Youtube/@fcf_futebol

12:00 PM – Porto Vitória x Portuguesa – Brasileirão Série D
Channels: Youtube/@LusaTVoficial

2:00 PM – Água Santa x Rio Branco-ES – Brasileirão Série D
Channels: Youtube/c/BrancãoTVoficial
Ekstraklasa (Poland)
10:15 AM – Korona Kielce x RKS Rakow – Ekstraklasa (Poland)
Channels: OneFootball
Major League Soccer (MLS)
10:30 AM – CF Montréal x Toronto FC – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+

12:30 PM – New York City x NY Red Bulls – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+

3:15 PM – Columbus Crew x FC Cincinnati – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+

3:30 PM – Atlanta United x Philadelphia Union – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+

3:30 PM – NE Revolution x SJ Earthquakes – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+

3:30 PM – Charlotte FC x Chicago Fire – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+

4:30 PM – Austin FC x Vancouver Whitecaps – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+

4:30 PM – FC Dallas x Houston Dynamo – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+

4:30 PM – Minnesota United x St. Louis City – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+

4:30 PM – Nashville SC x DC United – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+

5:30 PM – Portland Timbers x Seattle Sounders – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+

5:30 PM – Colorado Rapids x Real Salt Lake – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+

6:30 PM – San Diego FC x Sporting KC – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
Jupiler Pro League
10:45 AM – Royal Antwerp x Union Saint-Gilloise – Jupiler Pro League
Channels: Disney+
Ligue 1
11:00 AM – PSG x Auxerre – Ligue 1
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV

11:00 AM – Saint-Étienne x Toulouse – Ligue 1
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV
Brazilian Brasileirão
11:00 AM – Ceará x Sport Recife – Brasileirão
Channels: Premiere

1:30 PM – Vasco da Gama x Fortaleza – Brasileirão
Channels: Record, Youtube/@CazeTV, and Premiere

4:00 PM – São Paulo x Grêmio – Brasileirão
Channels: Sportv and Premiere
Brazilian Brasileirão Série B
11:00 AM – Operário Ferroviário x Botafogo-SP – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: Disney+

1:30 PM – Vila Nova x Athletico – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: Disney+

3:30 PM – Athletic x Novorizontino – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
Brazilian Brasileirão Feminino
12:00 PM – Cruzeiro x Ferroviária – Brasileirão Feminino
Channels: TV Brasil

4:00 PM – Corinthians x Sport Recife – Brasileirão Feminino
Channels: TV Brasil
Brazilian Brasileirão Série C
12:00 PM – Floresta x Guarani – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Youtube/@NossoFutebolCanal, Nosso Futebol, and DAZN

12:00 PM – Tombense x CSA – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol

2:30 PM – Ponte Preta x Brusque – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol and DAZN

2:30 PM – Ypiranga x Náutico – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol and DAZN

National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

1:00 PM – NC Courage x Chicago Red Stars – NWSL
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr
Brazilian Brasileirão Futsal
2:30 PM – Concórdia x Paraná Clube – Brasileirão Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@CBFSTV

Note: All times are in local time (CEST) and subject to change. Check local listings for exact broadcast details.

