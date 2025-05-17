403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Deadly Lightning Strikes Leave at Least 14 Dead in India
(MENAFN) Tragedy struck India's eastern state of Odisha on Friday as severe thunderstorms and intense lightning activity resulted in the deaths of at least 14 individuals, according to official reports released Saturday. Several other people sustained injuries in the wake of the powerful electrical storms that swept across multiple districts.
The intense weather system, characterized by heavy rainfall and frequent lightning strikes, descended upon the state during the afternoon hours on Friday. The impact of the storms was felt across a significant geographical area, with authorities confirming casualties and injuries in districts including Koraput, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, and Gajapati. Local emergency services were reportedly dispatched to affected areas to provide assistance and aid those injured.
Prior to the deadly incidents, the India Meteorological Department had already issued a warning for adverse weather conditions in the state, specifically forecasting rain, thunderstorms, and heightened lightning activity. This pre-existing alert underscores the inherent dangers associated with this time of year in the region.
Sadly, fatalities due to lightning strikes are a recurring and devastating phenomenon in India, particularly with the annual arrival of the monsoon season. Tragically, hundreds of lives are lost each year across the country as a result of these natural electrical discharges, highlighting the vulnerability of communities to such weather events. The latest casualties in Odisha serve as a stark reminder of the potential for severe weather to have fatal consequences.
The intense weather system, characterized by heavy rainfall and frequent lightning strikes, descended upon the state during the afternoon hours on Friday. The impact of the storms was felt across a significant geographical area, with authorities confirming casualties and injuries in districts including Koraput, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, and Gajapati. Local emergency services were reportedly dispatched to affected areas to provide assistance and aid those injured.
Prior to the deadly incidents, the India Meteorological Department had already issued a warning for adverse weather conditions in the state, specifically forecasting rain, thunderstorms, and heightened lightning activity. This pre-existing alert underscores the inherent dangers associated with this time of year in the region.
Sadly, fatalities due to lightning strikes are a recurring and devastating phenomenon in India, particularly with the annual arrival of the monsoon season. Tragically, hundreds of lives are lost each year across the country as a result of these natural electrical discharges, highlighting the vulnerability of communities to such weather events. The latest casualties in Odisha serve as a stark reminder of the potential for severe weather to have fatal consequences.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment