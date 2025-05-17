403
Bahrain Hands Over Arab Summit Presidency To Iraq
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 17 (KUNA) -- Bahrain handed over the Arab Summit presidency to Iraq on Monday, calling for adherence to the provisions of the Bahrain Declaration of the previous summit in support of the Palestinian cause and strengthening Arab cooperation.
This came in a speech delivered by Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani, who headed his country's delegation to the 34th Ordinary Arab Summit in Baghdad.
Al-Zayani said that Bahrain was honored to chair the 33rd Arab Summit, through which it sought to advance joint Arab action towards broader horizons, meeting the aspirations of the Arab peoples for security and stability.
He highlighted his country's firm and permanent position on the Palestinian people's right to establish their independent state and to be accepted as full member of the United Nations.
It also called for providing educational services to those affected by conflicts and disputes in the region and enhancing Arab cooperation in technology and digital transformation, he added.
Al-Zayani affirmed his support for the efforts of the international coalition to implement the two-state solution launched by Saudi Arabia, and the plan for early recovery and reconstruction of the Gaza Strip presented by Egypt and adopted by the Palestine Summit in Cairo.
He also called for adherence to ceasefire agreements, the release of detained hostages, and the full and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, while ensuring the continued presence of Palestinians on their land.
The Bahraini Foreign Affairs Minister welcomed the US decision to lift sanctions on Syria, praising Saudi Arabia's efforts in this regard and the success of the Gulf-US Summit in Riyadh.
He also expressed his appreciation for the Arab countries' support for Bahrain's candidacy for non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council and their endorsement of its initiative to declare the International Day of Peaceful Coexistence. (pickup previous)
