403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iraq Pres. Urges Pressing Move To Cement Arab Stability
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 17 (KUNA) -- Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid said on Saturday that it is essential to move urgently to promote Arab and regional stability opportunities, echoing his country's support for the Palestinian cause.
Addressing the gathering, which kicked off in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier in the day, Rashid said the Baghdad summit comes amid very complicated circumstances and serious challenges haunting the region.
He underlined that it is necessary to find a settlement to all disputes by peaceful means and direct or indirect bilateral dialogue, voicing opposition to the "policy of dictation, foreign interference and use of force".
On the Palestinian cause, the Iraqi president said the Palestinian people in Gaza and other occupied territories have been under a systematic genocide designed to liquidate the Palestinian existence on the usurped land.
In this regard, he voiced condemnation of Israeli occupation practices that run counter to human rights principles and international law rules.
He stressed that the 34th Arab Summit is mainly aimed at unifying Arab positions on growing challenges, voicing deep appreciation to the Arab League for the efforts it is exerting at this delicate time.
The Iraqi president also reiterated his country's commitment to United Nations (UN) principles based on the respect of countries' sovereignty and good neighborliness, while restating Baghdad's support for Arab security and stability. (pickup previous)
ahh
Addressing the gathering, which kicked off in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier in the day, Rashid said the Baghdad summit comes amid very complicated circumstances and serious challenges haunting the region.
He underlined that it is necessary to find a settlement to all disputes by peaceful means and direct or indirect bilateral dialogue, voicing opposition to the "policy of dictation, foreign interference and use of force".
On the Palestinian cause, the Iraqi president said the Palestinian people in Gaza and other occupied territories have been under a systematic genocide designed to liquidate the Palestinian existence on the usurped land.
In this regard, he voiced condemnation of Israeli occupation practices that run counter to human rights principles and international law rules.
He stressed that the 34th Arab Summit is mainly aimed at unifying Arab positions on growing challenges, voicing deep appreciation to the Arab League for the efforts it is exerting at this delicate time.
The Iraqi president also reiterated his country's commitment to United Nations (UN) principles based on the respect of countries' sovereignty and good neighborliness, while restating Baghdad's support for Arab security and stability. (pickup previous)
ahh
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment