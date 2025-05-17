Anees Bazmee Ventures Into Marathi Cinema, Backs ‘Jarann’ Starring Amruta Subhash
The film stars Amruta Subhash and Anita Date, along with Kishor Kadam, Jyoti Malashe, Vikram Gaikwad, Rajan Bhise, Avani Joshi, and Seema Deshmukh in pivotal roles.
'Jarann' explores the dark world of ancient superstitions, psychological struggles, and emotional complexities within a family.
Sharing the reason behind backing the film, Anees Bazmee said, "I came to Bombay at a young age, and the state has been instrumental in shaping my life. Over the years, I have deeply admired the exceptional quality of Marathi cinema, known for its compelling content and immensely talented actors, many of whom I am fortunate to call friends”.
He further mentioned that when he came across this film, he was instantly drawn to its powerful narrative and the director's remarkable talent. Having worked extensively with Marathi artists, he believe that it is both a privilege and a responsibility to support and promote Marathi cinema, which continues to deliver such impactful storytelling.
“Every time I shoot outside India, I find myself missing Maharashtra, my karmabhoomi, my creative home. There's a certain energy, a rhythm here that fuels my work like nowhere else”, he added.
The film is helmed by Rushikesh Gupte, and is presented by Anees Bazmee Productions in collaboration with A & N Cinemas LLP and A3 Events & Media Services, the film is co-produced by Manann Dania films.
Talking about the film, director Rushikesh Gupte shared,“'Jarann' is a psychological and emotional journey that uncovers the impact of blind beliefs like witchcraft on human lives. It's more than just a horror story, it's a reflection of deep-seated superstitions and their haunting consequences”.
Producer Amol Bhagat said,“The overwhelming response to the posters has been heartening. With the teaser, we aim to further grip the audience with the film's intense atmosphere. The performances by Amruta Subhash and Anita Date are nothing short of phenomenal”.
The film is set to arrive in cinemas on June 6, 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment