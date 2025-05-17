Pedro Pascal Wants Dakota Johnson To Start Onlyfans Account

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, May 17 (IANS) Hollywood actor Pedro Pascal has a rather unusual take on Dakota Johnson starting a new venture. The actor thinks that Dakota should start an OnlyFans account.

The 50-year-old actor encouraged his 35-year-old old 'Materialists' co-star to start an account on the explicit online content subscription service to make money from her feet, reports 'Female First UK'.

Dakota told Elle UK,“Pedro Pascal told me that I should have an OnlyFans. That I could just like wiggle my toe and I'd make money. Should I do that? I would look at OnlyFans models on Instagram if I knew how to do that. Sounds intriguing”.

Meanwhile, the pair recently revealed that Dakota doesn't remember their first meeting. When Pedro interviewed Dakota for Elle UK, he asked her,“Dakota, when and where did we first meet?”

She replied,“According to whose truth? Do you want your story or my story?” Dakota said,“So yours is the truth because you're the man. Your truth is that we met first with somebody. Was it with Sarah Paulson? Was it at the Met?”

As per 'Female First UK', Pedro insisted that was the second time they met, as they had first met 10 years earlier. He explained:,“It was the Golden Globes 2014. It wasn't during the ceremony; it was the after bit, when they usher you out and you go directly into some kind of HBO party. You knew Sarah and so met me, and you were on your own. They probably wouldn't give you a plus one. So, we banded together, and we looked after you”.

However, Dakota didn't remember the meeting, and said,“That's so crazy that I don't remember meeting you there. It feels like something substantial happened to me that night and I'm blocking it out”.

And, Pedro admitted he was disappointed that she didn't remember him 10 years later. He said,“Well, I loved you the first time and then I didn't think you were that nice to me at the Met Gala. You weren't mean, but I was building the interaction of having already met you. And I had a moment of feeling a little stupid because it was like, 'Oh, she doesn't remember me.' The hurt that I felt at the Met Gala was connected to love”.

Dakota replied,“I find the Met Gala is like The Twilight Zone. I don't know what the f*** is going on. I don't feel I connect with any human beings in a real way; it's like going into some sort of vortex. By the way, this is not the first time I've had this conversation with you”.

“This is maybe the 37th time we've had this conversation. The 37th time Pedro makes me feel like an absolute piece of s*** for not remembering him. My first impression of you was, 'Wow, this guy is so cool. What a nice man that I've definitely never met before'. And then I loved you very quickly”, she added.