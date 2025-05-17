AIADMK To Hold Key Election Strategy Meet On May 29-30

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 17 (IANS) In a significant step towards preparing for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will convene a two-day meeting of its district secretaries and key organisational leaders later this month.

According to a statement from the party headquarters, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) will preside over deliberations on May 29 and 30.

The first day will see EPS engage with representatives from 42 district units, while the remaining district-level functionaries will hold discussions with the leadership on the second day.

The meetings, to be held at the party office in Chennai, will focus on assessing the party's organisational strength, evaluating ground-level preparedness, and identifying booth-level challenges ahead of the 2026 electoral battle.

Sources within the party indicate that EPS is likely to review campaign strategies, alliances, and constituency-level feedback during the sessions.

The AIADMK, which is looking to regain power after its defeat in the 2021 Assembly polls, has been intensifying its outreach efforts in recent months.

Party insiders view the upcoming meetings as a crucial platform to energise the cadre base and align district-level leadership with the central leadership's vision.

Meanwhile, EPS has launched a fresh attack on the ruling DMK government over its education policy implementation.

In a statement he accused the DMK regime of failing to release the required funds for students enrolled under the Right to Education (RTE) Act over the past two years.

“This government has been consistently neglecting its responsibility towards economically weaker students. Many private schools are still awaiting reimbursement, and this delay has affected both institutions and families,” Palaniswami alleged.

The AIADMK leader called on the DMK government to act immediately and fulfil its financial obligations, accusing it of making hollow promises while ignoring the core issues faced by the public.

With both organisational meetings and policy criticism, the AIADMK appears to be setting the tone for a high-stakes political battle in 2026.