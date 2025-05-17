403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Warns Iran Over Nuclear Offer
(MENAFN) U.S. Leader Donald Trump stated on Friday that Iran has been presented with a nuclear agreement by the United States, cautioning that “something bad” could occur if swift action is not taken.
Speaking to journalists aboard Air Force One upon his return to Washington after a visit to the Gulf region, Trump said the U.S. had offered Iran a nuclear arrangement, adding: “They have a proposal, but more importantly, they know they have to move quickly or something bad is going to happen.”
When questioned about whether he intended to urge Russian President Vladimir Putin to help resolve the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Trump responded: “I may. We have to meet. He and I will meet. I think we'll solve it. Or maybe not, but at least we'll know. And if we don't solve it, it'll be very interesting.”
Trump also praised the recent truce between India and Pakistan as a major achievement after a period of severe hostilities.
“What happened with India and Pakistan ... that was a big success. If you would have seen the level of anger between the two, that was not a good thing,” he remarked.
Speaking to journalists aboard Air Force One upon his return to Washington after a visit to the Gulf region, Trump said the U.S. had offered Iran a nuclear arrangement, adding: “They have a proposal, but more importantly, they know they have to move quickly or something bad is going to happen.”
When questioned about whether he intended to urge Russian President Vladimir Putin to help resolve the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Trump responded: “I may. We have to meet. He and I will meet. I think we'll solve it. Or maybe not, but at least we'll know. And if we don't solve it, it'll be very interesting.”
Trump also praised the recent truce between India and Pakistan as a major achievement after a period of severe hostilities.
“What happened with India and Pakistan ... that was a big success. If you would have seen the level of anger between the two, that was not a good thing,” he remarked.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment