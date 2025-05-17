VP Dhankhar Likens Op Sindoor To US Forces’ Osama Hit In Pak In 2011

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success of Operation Sindoor and likened the destruction of terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir to the killing of Al Qaeda terrorist Osama bin Laden by the US forces in Abbottabad in that country in 2011.

Addressing the Annual Convocation of Jaipuria Institute of Management at Bharat Mandapam, Dhankhar congratulated PM Modi and the Armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor and said,“It was a remarkable retaliation befitting our ethos of peace and tranquility... Bharat has done it and done it to the knowledge of the global community.”

“Justice done by Bharat to sindoor in sublimity,” he said, highlighting it as India's deepest ever cross-border strike, executed“carefully, precisely, calibrated” to cause no damage, except to terrorists.

Without naming bin Laden, the Vice Presisent said the strikes under Operation Sindoor also took place in May just as on May 2 in 2011“a global terrorist who planned, supervised, and executed September 11 attack inside the US in 2001, was killed. He was "dealt with" by the US forces "similarly".

The Vice President described the Pahalgam terror attack as the“deadliest” attack on our civilians since the 2008 Mumbai attack.

He said PM Modi had sent a message from Bihar to the entire global fraternity.“Those were not empty words, the world has realised. What he said is a reality,” he said.

In the mechanics of war and fight against terrorism, a new benchmark has been set in which the Indian armed forces targeted JeM at Bahawalpur, deep inside Pakistan territory, and also the LeT base in Muridke.

The VP also took a swipe at the Congress leaders who had sought evidence of the surgical strike after the Uri attack.“No one is asking for proof now. The world has seen and acknowledged, and we have seen the saga of how that country is deeply engrossed in terrorism when coffins are taken with armed forces and political power accompanying them,” he said.

Earlier, he praised the conducive environment of hope and possibility in the country, due to the government's affirmative policies, which hold promise for young students graduating from colleges.

He said,“Fortunately for you, unlike people of my generation, in the country there is an environment of hope and possibility.”

“You all have an enabling eco-system, affirmative government policies that facilitate the fullest exploitation of talent and potential. You can realise your dreams and aspirations,” he said.

He urged students to continue their learning, as convocation does not mean the end of education.“Always be a good learner and acquire the skill of self-learning,” he said.