Thank You Very Much For This Very Warm Gesture, Says Tendulkar On Board Room In His Name At BCCI HQ

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for naming a board room in its headquarters in Mumbai after him. At the BCCI HQ in Mumbai, Tendulkar recently inaugurated 'SRT 100' board room in the presence of all top office bearers.

“First of all, thank you so very much to Roger (Binny, President), (Devajit) Saikia (Secretary) ji, Rajiv ji (Vice-President Rajeev Shukla), and Rohan (Gauns Dessai, Joint Secretary). Thank you all the BCCI office bearers and officials. We just some time ago spoke about how the first tour, where I went to Pakistan in 1989 was and where the first office of BCCI was.”

“Bang opposite CCI Brabourne Stadium pavilion, a small room was there and I still remember visiting that place. From there to this place, it's a remarkable transformation. What makes it even more special is these priceless trophies.”

“It's a reflection of what the official bearers, BCCI bearers and the players have been able to plan and execute that plan- helping the country to achieve this. So these are priceless moments. These are moments where the whole country comes together and celebrates,” said Tendulkar in his speech posted on bcci on Saturday.

On seeing the 2011 ODI World Cup trophy, Tendulkar recalled of the time when he was at his lowest ebb and then words from his brother propelled him to keep going and eventually win the title at Wankhede Stadium on his sixth attempt.

“In 2007 when we got back from the West Indies, a bit of disappointment was there. Number of thoughts came in my head whether I should continue or it's time for me to move over side.”

“I remember having a conversation with my brother, and he said, 'In 2011, the World Cup will be played in India and the finals will be at Mumbai - Wankhede Stadium. With this trophy, can you visualize yourself taking a victory lap?'”

“That's where the journey began again. For those four years, there was just one goal, which was this trophy. From possibly the toughest moment in my life, 2007, to 2011, the best cricketing moment of my life. It was a remarkable journey.”

On seeing 1983 ODI World Cup trophy, Tendulkar went down the memory lane and said,“My career also started because of this trophy, Prudential Cup and one of the players, Roger is here. I grew up watching them. From there to 2011, to be able to achieve whatever we have as a team, I thank the officials who also put their heads together, planned certain things, and the planning happens in rooms like these. I'm sure the predecessors did their best and the results were experienced by all of us.”

Talking about the future of Indian cricket, Tendulkar stated,“We have a wonderful team here. Some good leaders, some good youngsters who aspire to achieve a lot, not just for BCCI, but for the country. Taking our countries' interest, I'm sure the right decisions will be made.”

“I had said somewhere that after retirement I'll continue batting for India. So here, this is what we see. Hopefully, I'll be somewhere part of the decision when the important meetings are held, the right decisions are made and which gives us a reason to celebrate. So, once again, thank you very much for this very warm gesture.”

“Nice to be here in the office. I'm sure it's not going to be my last visit. I'll continue coming here and admire these trophies. There'll be many more trophies, hopefully, in time to come, and that would be a team effort. So, all the very best to you and thank you once again for having me,” he concluded.