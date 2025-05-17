Trump Claims His Greatest Foreign Policy Victory Was Averting Nuclear War Between Pakistan And India

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Former U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed that preventing a potential nuclear conflict between Pakistan and India stands as the greatest foreign policy achievement of his tenure.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Trump asserted that timely intervention by Washington de-escalated tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, ultimately leading to a ceasefire.

“Things between India and Pakistan had spiraled so far out of control that a nuclear war could have broken out at any moment,” Trump said during the interview.“We had very good communication with Pakistan. You can't clap with one hand,” he added, emphasizing the need for engagement and diplomacy.

Praising the Pakistani people, Trump noted,“Pakistanis are very intelligent and produce high-quality products. It's surprising that the U.S. doesn't trade more with them.”

The former president's remarks come in reference to a high-stakes standoff earlier in May, when India blamed Pakistan for an attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam region.

The situation rapidly escalated, with India launching airstrikes in Punjab and Azad Kashmir. In retaliation, Pakistan reportedly shot down five Indian fighter jets.

Following mounting international pressure, both countries announced a ceasefire on May 10, a move Trump hailed as a diplomatic success driven by U.S. intervention.

On the trade front, Trump also criticized India for its high tariff regime.“The taxes in India are so high that doing business is almost impossible,” he said, though he remained optimistic about future negotiations.“We're hoping for a trade deal soon-one that gives the U.S. zero tariffs.”

Trump's remarks have reignited debate around the U.S. role in South Asian diplomacy and the enduring volatility of Indo-Pak relations.

